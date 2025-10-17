Rohit Sharma Set to Feature Under His 7th ODI Captain in Australia Series - How has the India star performed under all Captains?

Virat Kohli ODI Record vs Australia: Runs, Highest Score, Centuries, Key Performances Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 14:21 [IST]

Virat Kohli's record against Australia in One Day Internationals (ODIs) is outstanding, making him one of India's most prolific batsmen against this formidable opponent.

Ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting October 19, 2025, Kohli's inclusion in the India squad injects both experience and confidence into the batting lineup. This series marks his first appearance in Indian colors since the Champions Trophy 2025 victory. Kohli's ability to anchor India's innings and perform under pressure remains crucial for India's success against Australia.

Kohli has so far played 50 ODIs against Australia, scoring 2,451 runs at an impressive average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 93.69. He has notched eight centuries and 15 fifties, with a highest score of 123 in these contests. Notably, Kohli played 29 of these matches in Australia, accumulating 1,327 runs at an average of 51.90, including five centuries and six fifties, highlighting his adaptability to Australia's challenging fast and bouncy pitches.​

Virat Kohli ODI Stats vs Australia

Span Matches Innings Not Outs Runs High Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Ducks 4s 6s 2009-2025 50 48 3 2451 123 54.46 93.69 8 15 2 212 25

Kohli has played several memorable ODI knocks against Australia, including a coming-of-age century at Visakhapatnam in 2010 where he scored 118 runs, helping India chase down a challenging target with poise. In the 2016 tour of Australia, he scored back-to-back centuries - 117 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and 106 in Canberra.

Virat Kohli vs Australia in Recent Times

The India stalwart possesses an excellent record against Australia in recent years as well. Kohli has scored 5 consecutive half-centuries against the Aussies, and will be aiming to continue his rich vein of form in the upcoming ODI series.

Virat Kohli vs AUS in Last 5 Innings

54 (72) - 2 fours, 1 six - 2023, Chennai

56 (61) - 5 fours, 1 six - 2023, Rajkot

85 (116) - 6 fours, 0 sixes - 2023, Chennai

54 (63) - 4 fours, 0 sixes - 2023, Ahmedabad

84 (98) - 5 fours, 0 sixes - 2025, Dubai

His batting mastery against Australia in ODIs underscores why he is considered a chase master and one of the greatest in modern cricket history. Fans keenly anticipate more such performances as he leads India's batting charge in the upcoming series.