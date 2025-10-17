Virat Kohli ODI Record vs Australia: Runs, Highest Score, Centuries, Key Performances

Virat Kohli's record against Australia in One Day Internationals (ODIs) is outstanding, making him one of India's most prolific batsmen against this formidable opponent.
Ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting October 19, 2025, Kohli's inclusion in the India squad injects both experience and confidence into the batting lineup. This series marks his first appearance in Indian colors since the Champions Trophy 2025 victory. Kohli's ability to anchor India's innings and perform under pressure remains crucial for India's success against Australia.
Kohli has so far played 50 ODIs against Australia, scoring 2,451 runs at an impressive average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 93.69. He has notched eight centuries and 15 fifties, with a highest score of 123 in these contests. Notably, Kohli played 29 of these matches in Australia, accumulating 1,327 runs at an average of 51.90, including five centuries and six fifties, highlighting his adaptability to Australia's challenging fast and bouncy pitches.
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Outs
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|Ducks
|4s
|6s
|2009-2025
|50
|48
|3
|2451
|123
|54.46
|93.69
|8
|15
|2
|212
|25
Kohli has played several memorable ODI knocks against Australia, including a coming-of-age century at Visakhapatnam in 2010 where he scored 118 runs, helping India chase down a challenging target with poise. In the 2016 tour of Australia, he scored back-to-back centuries - 117 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and 106 in Canberra.
The India stalwart possesses an excellent record against Australia in recent years as well. Kohli has scored 5 consecutive half-centuries against the Aussies, and will be aiming to continue his rich vein of form in the upcoming ODI series.
54 (72) - 2 fours, 1 six - 2023, Chennai
56 (61) - 5 fours, 1 six - 2023, Rajkot
85 (116) - 6 fours, 0 sixes - 2023, Chennai
54 (63) - 4 fours, 0 sixes - 2023, Ahmedabad
84 (98) - 5 fours, 0 sixes - 2025, Dubai
His batting mastery against Australia in ODIs underscores why he is considered a chase master and one of the greatest in modern cricket history. Fans keenly anticipate more such performances as he leads India's batting charge in the upcoming series.