Virat Kohli on his way to being hailed as greatest of all time: Ranveer Singh

By Pti
Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh chat during Indias win over Pakistan (Image Courtesy: Ranveer Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh chat during India's win over Pakistan (Image Courtesy: Ranveer Twitter)

London, June 18: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was all praise for Virat Kohli after the Indian captain led the Men in Blue towards victory in the match against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019, calling him a future "greatest of all time" cricketer.

Kohli-led India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs in the June 16 in Manchester. Ranveer, who attended the game at Old Trafford, said he is impressed the way Kohli had evolved as a player.

"I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was Virat Kohli.

"I've witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever," he tweeted on Tuesday (June 18).

The "Simmba" star said he was proud of Kohli.

"He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai (This is a new India, and this guy is the hero of the new India)"Ranveer said, sharing a few pictures with Kohli from the post match presentation ceremony.

The actor previously shared photos with cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and current Indian playing XI Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Ranveer is shooting for his next "83" in Glasgow.

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 14:19 [IST]
