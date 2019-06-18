Virat Kohli on his way to being hailed as greatest of all time: Ranveer Singh

Kohli-led India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs in the June 16 in Manchester. Ranveer, who attended the game at Old Trafford, said he is impressed the way Kohli had evolved as a player.

"I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was Virat Kohli.

I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. pic.twitter.com/tXPNw0le60 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2019

"I've witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever," he tweeted on Tuesday (June 18).

The "Simmba" star said he was proud of Kohli.

He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. 🇮🇳 @imVkohli — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2019

"He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai (This is a new India, and this guy is the hero of the new India)"Ranveer said, sharing a few pictures with Kohli from the post match presentation ceremony.

The actor previously shared photos with cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and current Indian playing XI Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Ranveer is shooting for his next "83" in Glasgow.