Virat Kohli on Kobe Bryant's death: His death put life in perspective for me

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

The Indian captain on Tuesday (February 4) said that the legends death changed his outlook towards life. Bryant, a two-time Olympic gold-medallist and one of the most decorated basketball players of all time, died in a helicopter crash last month along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was also a budding hoopster.

Speaking on the eve of the first ODI against hosts New Zealand, Kohli said, "Firstly, it was a shock to everyone. I grew up watching those NBA games in the morning and watching what he did on court. But when someone that you have looked up to in some ways, passes away like that, it does put things in perspective.

Putting things into perspective & seeing life in a different light is Captain @imVkohli post the passing of Kobe Bryant #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5CiTx6VGW6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

The Indian skipper said that Bryant's death made him realise that sometimes life is taken for granted in pursuit to control the future. "At the end of the day, life can be so fickle. It's so unpredictable. I think a lot of the times we get too caught up in the pressures of what we have to do tomorrow...we really forget living life and enjoying life and just appreciating and being grateful for the life we have," he added.

New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI: Shaw and Agarwal to open batting, says Kohli

Kohli went on to add that a tragedy like this makes one realise that nothing can be more important than enjoying every moment of existence. "...it did put things in perspective for me massively. It just makes you feel like not wanting to have control of things in front of you all the time, and just embracing life and appreciating it.

"You start looking at things from a different point of view suddenly and you want to enjoy every moment you're going through. You realise that what you're doing at the end of the day is not the most important thing. The most important thing is life itself," signed off the captain.

After a morale-boosting 5-0 T20I series win against New Zealand, India will now take on the hosts in a three-match ODI series. The visitors will face a depleted New Zealand side in their first ODI at Seddon Park on Wednesday (February 5).

