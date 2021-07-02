Virat Kohli ranks 19th on 'Instagram Richlist'; India skipper gets whopping Rs 5 crore for every post

According to HopperHQ's 2021 'Instagram Richlist', the talismanic batsman featured at the 19th spot amongst the world's highest-paid celebs on the social networking site.

The list is topped by legendary Portuguese football Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, who is popularly known as 'The Rock' amongst WWE fans.

Ronaldo churns out Rs 11.9 crore for every post on Instagram while 'The Rock' gets Rs 11 crore for a single post on the social networking site.

Kohli - who is ranked 19th - is the only athlete from India to make it to the list of 395 influential people in the 'Instagram Richlist'. The right-handed batsman receives a sum of Rs 5 crore from a single post on the photo and video sharing platform. The Indian swashbuckler has a massive 132 million followers on Instagram while follows only 215 people. Kohli is the first sportsperson from India to clock 100 million-plus followers on Instagram.

Football superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar are also ahead of Kohli in terms of money earned/post. While the Argentinian football great earns Rs 8.6 crore, the Brazilian star striker gets Rs 6.1 crore per post.

Apart from Kohli, South African cricketers AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn also made it to the list.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is only the second Indian on the list after Kohli. The actress who is married to US singer and actor Nick Jonas gets Rs 3 crore for every post she makes on Instagram.