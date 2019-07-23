Cricket
Virat Kohli retains top spot in ICC Test Rankings; Ashwin, Jadeja remain in top 10 for bowlers

By
New Delhi, July 23: India skipper and batting masterclass Virat Kohli has retained his top position in the latest ICC Test batsmen's rankings, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja remain in top ten in the bowlers' rankings.

Kohli, who last featured in India's 2-1 Test series win over Australia, is sitting on 922 points. New Zealand's Kane Williamson (913) is second and Cheteshwar Pujara (881) third in the rankings released on Monday.

In the team rankings, India remain in the first place followed by New Zealand (2) and South Africa (3) with England (4) and Australia (5) rounding up the top five.

In the bowlers' list, two Indians feature in the top 10 with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin holding the sixth and 10th spot respectively.

Anderson was overtaken by South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (ranked third) in November last year and subsequently by current No 1 Cummins.

In the all-rounders' list, Jadeja is the best-ranked Indian at third spot.The left-arm spinner sits behind West Indies' Jason Holder and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
