Virat Kohli reveals who is the fastest runner in Indian cricket team

However, on Monday, the 31-year-old admitted that it was almost impossible for even him to outrun all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the group conditioning sessions.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a picture of him running alongside Rishabh Pant and Jadeja during a practice session. "Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it's almost impossible to outrun him," the Indian skipper tweeted tagging Pant and Jadeja.

Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it’s almost impossible to outrun him 😃👌. @RishabhPant17 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/QMK4nysoFh — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 25, 2019

On Sunday, India won their first-ever pink ball Test, defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

In the process, they also became the first team in Test cricketer to register four consecutive innings win.

India have consolidated their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship, reaching 360 points after the completion of seven matches which they have played so far.

India are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship. They won 2-0 in the West Indies and defeated South Africa 3-0 in a home series before completing their third series win in Kolkata.

The Men in Blue will next face West Indies in the three-match T20I series beginning December 6 in Hyderabad.