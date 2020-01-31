Virat Kohli reveals why he opened in the Super Over against New Zealand

Kohli revealed that the initial plan was to pair Rahul and Sanju Samson, who came in for the rested Rohit Sharma and opened in the regular time, but changed in the last minute.

"Initially, Sanju and KL were supposed to go because they can strike the ball well, but I went in because I was more experienced and in a pressure situation it was important for me to handle things. KL and I had a discussion too. The two strikes off the first two balls were important and then I thought I'd get the ball in the gaps and get the job done. I haven't been part of a super-over for too long but happy to have got my team across," said Kohli during the post-match presentation.

Kohli was chuffed with the character the team showed to bounce back in two consecutive games and win them in Super Over.

"There's something new that I've learnt (from these two games) -- you've just got to stay calm, observe what's happening and if the opportunity comes then you capitalize on it. The fans couldn't have asked for a better finish in two consecutive games. We hadn't played super over before and now we have played two in a row. It feels good when you're out of the game and get back in, it really shows the character of the team," said Kohli.

"Everyone looked to be in good head-space. We were playing well in the situation looking at how well the opposition played. We are very proud of how we went about our business today," he added.

Man-of-the-match Shardul Thakur, who finished with figures of 2 for 33 and also bowled the crucial last over in which New Zealand needed just seven runs, said such nail-bitting finishes augurs well for India ahead of this year''s ICC T20 World Cup.

"I''m feeling good, we play for such nail-biting finishes, we couldn''t have asked for anything more in these two games," he said.

"After the last game we learnt that we should never lose hope. The wicket on the first ball of the last over was crucial because it made them nervous. Good contribution from me with the bat, I should have carried on and hopefully I''ll get more next time," he added.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (February 2).