Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are battling against 'Some Selectors and Media People': Mohammed Kaif drops Huge Bombshell Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stirred debate with a bold claim that some figures within the selection committee and media circles are eager to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma falter.

His remarks come just after the veteran pair produced a masterclass partnership in Sydney, reaffirming their standing as India's most reliable ODI duo.

Before the three-match ODI series against Australia, speculation over the future of both Kohli and Rohit had reached fever pitch. With the two superstars retiring from T20Is and Tests earlier this year, many assumed their ODI exits were imminent - an assumption fuelled by their underwhelming outings in Perth and Adelaide. Kohli's twin ducks and Rohit's gritty yet sluggish 73 off 97 balls had critics questioning their longevity at the highest level.

However, what followed in Sydney was a powerful response. Chasing 237, captain Shubman Gill departed early for 24, but Rohit and Kohli combined to produce a 168-run unbeaten stand that flattened Australia's bowling attack and sealed India's nine-wicket win. Rohit finished with a sparkling 121 not out off 125 balls, while Kohli anchored unbeaten on 74 from 81 deliveries - a knock that silenced whispers about their decline.

Kaif, impressed by the duo's poise and intent, said their latest innings was more than just a winning effort - it was a statement.

"In the back of their mind, they know that people are waiting for them to fail. There are selectors and some media people. Ab to zid bhi hai Virat Kohli ki, Rohit Sharma ki (both of them are determined). Look at their face - they appeared focused but calm. They have that extra determination. They will be determined to go on their terms in this format and not to give anyone a chance to remove them from the team," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

The Sydney performance showcased the trademark contrast of their batting - Rohit's aggression paired with Kohli's control - a partnership that has anchored India's limited-overs dominance for over a decade. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa still two years away, Kaif insists their experience remains invaluable, especially on faster pitches.

"In South Africa, it is a must to have Rohit and Virat in the squad because of the experience they bring along. You need Rohit Sharma on South Africa's bouncy tracks. Same with Virat. He plays well on fast, bouncy strips. Rohit Sharma has shown that age is just a number. You only fix things when they're broken. People support Rohit and Virat because they know they haven't done anything wrong," Kaif added.

The century partnership not only averted India's first-ever bilateral ODI whitewash in Australia but also reaffirmed that both Kohli and Rohit are far from done.