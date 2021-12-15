Virat Kohli rubbishes 'break' rumours: 'I was always available for ODIs against South Africa'

There were rumours that Kohli has asked for a break after the Test series, beginning on December 26, and it was also portrayed as rift between him and new ODI captain Rohit Sharma.

“I was always available. I am available for selection all this time. You should not be asking me this question, honestly. This question should be asked to people who are writing about these things and their sources, because as far as I'm concerned, I was always available,’’ said Kohli in his pre-departure press meet.

“I have not had any communication with the BCCI saying I want to rest, so there were a few things that came out in the past as well that it was said I was attending some events or something that was absolutely not true either.

"All these people who are writing these things and their sources, to me they're absolutely not credible. As I said, I am available for selection for the ODIs in South Africa and I'm always keen to play,” said Kohli.

Kohli also played down talks of rift between him and Rohit. “I have been clarifying this for the past 2-3 years – there’s no issue between Rohit and me. I am tired of doing this now,” he said.

No communication: Kohli

Kohli stunned the cricketing fraternity saying there was no prior communication with him by the BCCI or selectors with regard to change in ODI captaincy.

Kohli said the selectors discussed with him about the Test team to tour South Africa and informed him at the end of the meeting that he will no longer be the captain of India in ODIs.

Kohli said he was fine with the decision and moved on since. Rohit was appointed full-time India ODI captain from the series against South Africa in January, 2022.

In effect, Kohli was telling that he was sacked from the job, soon after stepping down from India’s T20I captaincy post the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 held in the UAE.

“I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team selection. The chief selector (Chetan Sharma) discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said fine. There was no prior communication,” Kohli told reporters.