Virat Kohli's foundation to set up animal shelters in Mumbai as part of animal welfare project

The shelters will be set up in Malad and Boisar and will be run by Awaaz (VOSA). The shelter in Malad will be a temporary rehabilitation centre, where animals (small animals - dogs & cats) will be admitted for a temporary period until they recover.

The centre in Boisar will be a permanent shelter, which will keep animals who are blind/ paralysed. Kohli will also sponsor ambulances.

"It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I am happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with like-minded people to create some facilities to help these animals," Kohli said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli prepares for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai. Armed with exciting new recruits, including Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, RCB will hope to battle hard in their bid for the elusive IPL trophy.

Balance issues in the squad, injuries and over-reliance on skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers marred RCB's chances to win the title last season.

Off to a brilliant start, they ran out of steam towards the fag end of the tournament, losing five in a row to bow out in the Eliminator. Having released 10 players ahead of the auction, the team management focussed on strengthening the batting and pace bowling units.

RCB have assembled a strong batting line up on paper. Run-machine Kohli, who enjoys an impressive record as an opener in the league, has already confirmed that he will be opening the innings. Partnering Kohli will be the highly-talented Devdutt Padikkal who impressed everyone last season and is in red-hot form.

De Villiers and Maxwell add the fire-power to the middle-order while Sachin Baby, experienced Daniel Christian and Washington Sundar add to the depth.