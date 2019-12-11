Cricket
Virat Kohli's melting love message to Anushka on their second wedding anniversary

By
Virat Kohli's melting love message to Anushka on their second wedding anniversary

Mumbai, December 11: Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who on Wednesday is celebrating his second marriage anniversary Anushka Sharma, expressed gratitude for his actor wife.

Kohli took to social media to share a black and white picture with Anushka along with the caption: "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude."

Anushka also defined love in a heartwarming wedding anniversary post for Kohli.

"To love another person is to see the face of God' -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it," Anushka captioned a black and white picture from their wedding on Instagram.

The cricketer-actor pair had tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. After their nuptials, the couple had hosted grand receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai which was attended by celebrities from all spheres of life.

The 31-year-old Indian skipper is currently involved in a three-match T20I series against the West Indies, the final of which will be played on Wednesday evening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
