Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds; joins Tendulkar, Ronaldo, Messi, Bolt

Kohli among world's highest-paid athletes: Forbes

The charismatic batsman became the first active cricketer to be waxed and his statue installed at the iconic museum. The 29-year-old cricketer from Delhi has joined global sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Usain Bolt, Kapil Dev and MC Mary Kom.

Kohli wasn't present during the event but a statement was issued by Madame Tussauds on behalf of the cricketer as saying, "I sincerely appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support. "This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life...now waiting to see the fan reactions," Kohli said.

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Virat is today's cricket star and has a huge fan following across the globe. The growing love for him amongst his fans made him an obvious choice for Madame Tussauds, Delhi."

Talking to mykhel.com about the statue of the India skipper, Mr Jain added further, "If you look at the statue then it gives a feel as if it Kohli himself posing for the media. We have put in an image of picturesque Dharamsala Cricket Stadium in the backdrop and the other end of the pitch there is legendary India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev. Presence of these two iconic India cricketers facing each other would also be an attraction for the visitors.

Explaining the intricacies of Kohli's statue Mr Jain said, "It took us six months to complete this statue and we are pleased that it looks an exact replica of the cricketer. The hair-style, the looks and the batting stance, everything looks like real life Kohli. We have even inscribed the tattoo on the bust just like Kohli to make it real."

Why no MS Dhoni wax statue yet?

When asked why they haven't put the statue of Kohli's predecessor MS Dhoni - who happens to be India's all-time greatest captain across all formats - Mr Jain said,"Look Kohli at the moment is the most popular cricketer in the country and we have been receiving the requests of thousands of fans to install the Delhi-based cricketer's statue. Hence we went for Kohli. We'll come up with the statues of other cricketers and sporting icons if and when our guests put forth their demand.

