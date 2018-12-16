Virat Kohli second fastest to 25 Test hundreds, surpasses Tendulkar

1. Second fastest to 25 Test hundreds after the Don

Kohli reached the 25 Test hundreds in 127 innings, second to Don Bradman who completed the feat in 68 innings. Sachin Tendulkar is third in the list making 25 Test hundreds in 130 innings.

2. 6th century in Australia

Kohli made his maiden hundred against Australia in that country in 2012 at Adelaide and over the course of next two trips Down Under Kohli has carved five more to equal some of the finest from across the generation. Apart from Kohli, only Tendulkar has six Test hundreds in Australia. Clive Llo2yd, Alastair Cook and David Gower have five hundreds each in Australia. Tendulkar required 20 Tests to reach the mark and Kohli needed only 10.

3. Hundreds everywhere

Virat Kohli also became the first Asian batsmen to score hundreds in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year in Test cricket. No other batsmen from sub-continent has not even come close to that.

4. Eleven 100s in a calender year

Kohli's 100 at Perth was his 11th in this year across all the formats. This is the second time he has done that as Kohli had achieved that feat in 2017 as well. He is now equal with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who struck 11 centuries in 2003. But the record of 12 hundreds in a calendar year lies with Sachin Tendulkar who made them in 1998.