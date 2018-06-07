Virat Kohli set to receive the Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketer

While Virat gets top honours in the men's category, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are set to be maiden recipients of the award for best international cricketer (women) for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons respectively.

READ THIS STORY IN KANNADA

To honour one of its finest administrators, the BCCI has rechristened four awards in remembrance of late Jagmohan Dalmiya. The Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy will be presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker respectively in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy and to the Best Junior and Senior Cricketer in women's cricket.

The BCCI has also raised prize money for nine categories by Rs 1 lakh and the revised prize money is Rs 1.5 lakh.

Feels great to be conferred with the Player of the series!! I would like to thank my team mates, support staff and all the fans who have always been supportive. #icc #bcci #INDvENG #odi #series #champions✌ pic.twitter.com/PjrvGyAE1u — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 13, 2018

The Cricket Association of Bengal has been adjudged the best State Association owing to their consistent performances in the BCCI domestic tournaments for the 2016-17 season while the Delhi and District Cricket Association gets the prize for the 2017-18 season.

Vinod Rai, Chairman, CoA, said: "I congratulate all the winners of the BCCI Annual Awards. The last two years have been fabulous for Indian cricket with both the men and women's teams doing very well. We are proud of their achievements and this is our small way of acknowledging their on-field efforts."

Diana Edulji, member CoA, said: "This year we will be presenting awards for the past two seasons and it is going to be a big occasion ahead of the historic Test against Afghanistan. For the first time, an award category for the best International Cricketer (Woman) has been introduced and it is a step in the right direction."

BCCI Acting President, CK Khanna said: "The BCCI Annual Awards is an occasion where former greats of the game, the present generation and the stars of tomorrow come under one roof. For BCCI, it is an opportunity to show its gratitude towards cricketers who enrich this game with their skills and hard work."

Rahul Johri, CEO, BCCI said: "Every year we have champion players delivering champion performances. Awards help boost a player's confidence and we only hope that we get more noteworthy performances in the season to follow."