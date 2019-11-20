Virat Kohli shares a throwback pic with 'partner in crime' MS Dhoni ahead of Day-Night Test against Bangladesh

The 31-year-old cricketer on Wednesday (November 20) shared a throwback picture with his predecessor MS Dhoni on his social media handle.

"Partners in crime🤝... Crime: stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary 😃. Guess who," Kohli captioned the image in which he could be seen playing with Dhoni in the stadium with rain on.

Partners in crime🤝.. Crime : stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary 😃. Guess who 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gk1x6lBIvm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2019

Kohli's tweet triggered a debate on the social media that Dhoni might soon make his return to the national squad. Dhoni has been out of action ever since semi-final against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Kya hum isko Team may wapsi samjhe? — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) November 20, 2019

The first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata from November 22 to November 26 (Friday to Tuesday). This is the second and final Test of the two-match series. India won the opening Test in Indore by an innings and 130 runs to take 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile on Thursday (November 21), India vice-captain Rohit Sharma's workload management along with opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form will be up for deliberation when the selection committee sits down to pick up the limited-overs' squad in Mumbai.