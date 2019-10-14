Virat Kohli one point behind Steve Smith in ICC Rankings; India captain can gain top spot in Ranchi Test against SA

1. Kohli can overtake Smith

Kohli, who had dropped below 900 points after the first Test for the first time since January 2018, has reached 936 points, which is only one below his career-best rating points achieved in August 2018. The No 1 ODI batsman thus has a chance to regain the top Test spot after the final Test in Ranchi beginning on October 19.

2. Mayank Agarwal advances

Opener Mayank Agarwal continues to rise up the rankings. His innings of 108 has lifted him into the top 20 for the first time. He has progressed eight places to reach 17th position after contributing to India's victory by an innings and 137 runs. Mayank had also made a double hundred in the first Test at Visakhapatnam. It was his maiden Test hundred as well.

3. Gain for Jadeja, Ashwin, Umesh

Ravindra Jadeja is at a career-best 40th position among batsmen while off spinner R Ashwin and fast bowler Umesh Yadav have advanced among bowlers after finishing with six wickets each in Pune. Ashwin has gained three places to reach seventh position while Yadav has moved up six places to 25th, just four below his best of 21st achieved in July 2016.

4. India consolidate in WTC

India have gained 40 points in the ICC World Test Championship table after the Pune win to reach 200 points. They had won a full 120 points for a 2-0 series win in the West Indies and are in line to double that tally in this series. The points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), which were decided by the Member countries as per their bilateral agreements.