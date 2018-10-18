Virat Kohli stuns fans with Oscar moment. See it here!

"This is unbelievable, best award for best non-acting by a main lead for trailer the movie. I would like to thank Wrogn production for never making the movie and to my audience for not watching the movie, this was a fake movie so a fake award," said Kohli in a message shared on his Twitter handle.

Getting it right when you think you got it all WROGN 😂🤘🏻@StayWrogn #TrailerTheMovie pic.twitter.com/htlWP6L7wx — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2018

Kohli had previously teased about starring in a movie, tweeting "Another debut after 10 years, can't wait!" on September 20.

The eventual trailer - which came a day later than originally promised - a heavy borrowing from action movie tropes but the ending made it clear that it was a marketing effort for his clothing brand.

However, that didn't stop Kohli from joking about preparing his Oscar acceptance speech.

Kohli had led India to a 2-0 triumph in the Test series against the West Indies in which he made his 24th Test hundred during the first Test at Rajkot. Now, Kohli will be back in action during the limited over series against the West Indies which will begin with the first ODI at Guwahati on Sunday.