Test series win over Australia my biggest achievement: Virat Kohli

Day five of the fourth and final Test was washed out at the SCG in Sydney as India secured a 2-1 series triumph against beleaguered Australia on Monday.

India claim maiden series Down Under

Persistent rain meant the Sydney Test was drawn but top-ranked India still secured their first success in Australia, having already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India were on track for another resounding victory before the rain set in, with Australia forced to follow on and still trailing by 316 runs after being bowled out for 300, and Kohli revelled in the result afterwards.

"I want to say I've never been prouder of being part of a team, than this one right here," Kohli said during the post-match presentation. "The culture we've built... our transition began right here, where I took over as captain, and I can't believe that after four years we've won here.

"Just one word to say, 'proud', to lead this team and it's an honour and privilege. The boys make the captain look good. By far, this is my biggest achievement. It's at the top of the pile.

"When we won the 2011 World Cup, I was the youngest member of the side. Saw everyone emotional there, but I didn't feel it. Here, after coming three times, this win means something else. The series win will give us a different identity, and what we've been able to achieve... something to be proud of.

"We spoke about our batting as a team, wanted to do the basics. The old, hard grind. Special mention to Pujara, he's been outstanding in the series, especially after his last time out in Australia. He's one guy willing to accept things, he works on his game, he's the nicest man around, and we feel happy for him… but as a batting group we all contributed.

"The way the bowlers have dictated and dominated, not here but also in England and South Africa, it's something I haven't seen before. Hats off to them, the way they've prepared, their fitness levels, and their mindset. They discuss how to take wickets, and then they dictate their plans to me. It's a revelation in Indian cricket, and something for the bowlers at home to learn. These guys will be looked up to for a long, long time, and they deserve to break the record of the great West Indian fast bowlers.

"This is just a stepping stone for us. The average age is quite low, but most importantly we had the belief: we had that in SA and in England, and when you're working in the right direction then God knows you're honest. We want to do the best for Indian cricket, and this is outstanding, but it's just a stepping stone.

"Australia are always going to be competitive. Every team goes through a transition, and their dominance kept world cricket exciting for so many years. I'm sure they'll regroup as a side and play some exciting cricket in the future.

"We all deserve to enjoy. The celebrations, I assure you, will run long. The boys are physically and mentally drained, and we have no more alarm clocks in the morning. And I want to mention about the crowd as well. They've been outstanding. They never let us feel we're playing away from home. And they deserve this feeling as much as we do."