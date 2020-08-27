Virat Kohli to become dad in January 2021, shares picture with Anushka Sharma having baby bump

"And then, we were three, Arriving in Jan (uary) 21," Kohli tweeted on Thursday (August 27) and shared a picture with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka, showing her baby bump.

Anushka and Kohli got married in 2018 December in a ceremony held in Italy and there was a reception for family members, fellow cricketers, Bollywood stars and other important personalities from across the society in New Delhi later that year.

Kohli had met Anushka somewhere in 2015 during an ad shoot featuring both of them and began to date later, which made big news across the press rooms across the country. In fact, the presence of Anushka on tours had created some controversies too which died down once the duo made their relation public and entered the wedlock.

On more than one occasion, Kohli had insisted that Anushka had made a massive difference to him as a person. Kohli known to wear his heart on sleeve on the field, said he became a much calmer person after marrying Anushka, who brought a lot balance to his life as an individual and cricketer.

It could also be noted that Kohli's most productive phase too coincided with him getting engaged to Anushka in 2016 and since then the Delhiite has taken his batting to a different sphere. Now, Kohli is undoubtedly the best batsman across three formats of the game, averaging 50 in each of them and he is the only batsman to achieve that feat.

Kohli will be seen in action in the upcoming IPL 2020, scheduled to begin on September 19 at UAE, leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore.