Virat Kohli to participate in India's tour of the West Indies

The India tour of West Indies include two Tests, three one-dayers and T20Is each. It has been understood that Kohli is bitterly disappointed with India's semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 and wants to start the rebuilding process at the earliest. Thus, he has informed the selectors and BCCI about his availability for the tour, beginning in the first week of August.

Kohli has been playing continous cricket from India's tour of Australia in late 2018 and had little rest till the exit from the World Cup. India were knocked out in the semis by New Zealand.

India will start the tour of the West Indies with 2 T20Is in Florida on August 3 and 4. The 3rd T20I will be played in Providence on August 6. The first of 3 ODIs will be played at the same venue on August 8 before the second ODI is played at Port of Spain, Trinidad, on August 11. The final ODI will also be played at Port of Spain on August 14.

The two Test matches will be played at North Sound, Antigua, from August 22 to 26 and in Kingston, Jamaica, from August 30 to September 3.