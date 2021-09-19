Virat Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021

Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be part of the RCB squad, the team management said in a media release.

Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB said, "Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers, and has been a true asset to the RCB. His impeccable work ethics and leadership skills has been phenomenal.

"We respect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to the RCB leadership group. He has left an indelible mark on the franchise and will continue to be a senior member of the team."

Virat Kohli, Captain, RCB said, "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise.

The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket," he said.

It may be recalled that Kohli recently announced his decision to quit India's T20I leadership role too after the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE in October and November.

The decision of Kohli to resign from RCB's captaincy came a day ahead the team's IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (September 20. Kohli took over RCB captain in 2013 but since then has not been able to lead the side to its maiden title in the league.