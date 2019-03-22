Cricket

Virat Kohli tries his hands at new VR cricket game iB Cricket, wife Anushka Sharma gives him tips

By
Virat Kohli tries his hands at new VR cricket game iB Cricket, wife Anushka Sharma gives him tips

Bengaluru, March 22: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli enjoyed the experience of the new virtual reality cricket game - iB Cricket.

Kohli - who is gearing up to lead his Indian Premier League side RCB in IPL 2019 - was joined by his wife Anushka Sharma and his RCB teammates to test the newest entrant in the virtual reality gaming business.

In a video shared by the organisers, Kohli could be seen enjoying while trying his hands at the VR game. The 30-year-old enjoyed the experience and was even getting some tips from his wife Anushka.

The much-awaited iB Cricket Super Over League is entertaining the viewers with this new format of virtual cricket, iB Cricket.

iB Cricket league teams

To popularise iB Cricket, the organisers have roped in a line-up of legendary of cricketers, both past and current, with the likes of Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Brendon McCullum, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, Herschelle Gibbs, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Christopher Lynn, Mohammad Kaif, and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Here's what the people had to say on the experience:

The cricketers are playing iB Cricket Super Over League between themselves in this completely fun-filled format.

This season will witness four teams, i.e. Blue Blasters, Orange Chargers, Black Thunders and Yellow Strikers play off against each other, fighting for the coveted trophy.

Suresh Raina

This will be the first cricket show which will see legends from the past like Sehwag and Laxman play alongside emerging stars like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill.

Virender Sehwag

The league started on March 15 and is being streamed live on Viu.

Details of teams are as follows:

Blue Blasters: Virender Sehwag, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Kaif

Orange Chargers: VVS Laxman, Prithvi Shaw, and Andre Russell.

Yellow Strikers: Suresh Raina, Chris Lynn, and Brendon McCullum

Black Thunders: Harbhajan Singh, Herschelle Gibbs, and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019

