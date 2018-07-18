Virat Kohli wicket leaves Adil Rashid a confident man

"It gives you confidence to dismiss someone like Kohli because he's one of the best players in the world. It's nice to play at my home ground at Headingley and incredible crowd support here today as well, so it was fantastic," said Rashid.

Rashid also credited Moeen Ali, the second spinner, and England pacers for keeping it tight from the other end.

"All the seamers bowled really well. Me and Moeen (Ali) kept it tight and got rewards. It's important to stick to our strengths. The seamers, Mo and I did exactly that. It's important to play well in the nets and that's where you need to get your confidence," he said. (WATCH RASHID CASTLING KOHLI)

Virat Kohli looks in disbelief after being bowled by Aadil Rashid. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/eMMml28m2i — Deepak Raj Verma (@iconicdeepak) July 17, 2018

Joe Root's position in the England one-day set up was in doubt after he failed in the first ODI and the preceding T20I series. But the Yorkshire man silenced his detractors for the time being hammering two successive hundreds in second and third ODIs.

After receiving the man of the series award, Root said: "It feels fantastic to come into a big series and perform well as a side. It's a testament to the hard work the guys did. We set the tone early with the ball, and kept taking wickets in the middle overs. In the death, we were good too, rather ruthless. Me and Morgan, we were calm and collected. It was on the slower side, but it was a good wicket. We could hit through the line."

Root said England bowlers deserved accolades for restricting India. Root felt it helped ease the pressure when the batsmen came out to chase.

"There was no scoreboard pressure, because of the hard work the bowlers did in the beginning of the game, so it was just about making sure we build a partnership and thankfully we managed to do that today. It's about putting faith in your game and backing your ability, so I'm happy I have done well in the last two games and I'll take the confidence into the Tests.

"We've done well here over the last few years. The pressure of this being a must-win game was important and I am happy I contributed. The Test series will be exciting. India has played well over the last few years, and we did well against Pakistan recently too, so hopefully we can replicate that in this series as well," he said.