Virat Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma name their newborn daughter as 'Vamika'

In an adorable image in which Virushka could be seen holding their first child and captioned it, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!"

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child on January 11 and later urged the paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter.

We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level !

Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! pic.twitter.com/pOe2GQ6Vxi — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021

Kohli - who took paternity leave to be with his pregnant wife and welcome their child - had announced the arrival of their daughter, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

The couple wrote a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy. Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.

"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement. They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, celebrated their third wedding anniversary in December last year. The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.

As for Kohli, the Indian captain has joined his teammates in Chennai to prepare for the highly-anticipated four-Test series against England. The first two Tests will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). The first Test will start on Friday (February 5).