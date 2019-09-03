Virat Kohli backs Bumrah, Jadeja, Vihari for bigger roles in Test cricket after West Indies clean sweep

1. Kohli on Jasprit Bumrah

"Not much you can say about Jasprit the way he has been bowling. All we can say is we're lucky to have him in our team," Kohli said in the press conference after winning the second Test in Jamaica. "Very rarely do you find a pack of bowlers who are hunting together. Bowling for each other, in partnerships. Today he had a bit of a niggle but bowled three overs on the spot, did the job for the team even when he was in pain.

"When he gets momentum, you can see what he can do in 5-6 overs with the new ball like he did in the first innings. I've not seen more lethal spells than the ones in those two innings. Standing in slips, you can feel for the batsmen who are playing him because he confuses you with angles, swing. He'll set up for the outswinger and bowl an inswinger, and it's coming at pace. He can hit you with bouncers as well. So I think he's probably the most complete bowler in world cricket right now."

2. Kolhli on how Bumrah succeeds

"It's the mindset. When you put your mind towards a certain thing, you strive towards it. He definitely wants to be the best bowler in the world. There's no question about it. He has moulded his life like that. He has moulded his discipline, work ethic, the way he trains, his diet, bowls as much as he has to. He has absolute control of what he's doing," said Kohli.

"When he steps onto the field, he knows how much he can contribute. Really pleasing for a guy who was tagged a T20 specialist first. He then came in and took over the one-day scene, now he's taking over Test cricket. He's proving people wrong that there's a set template for each format. If you have belief, you can play all three formats of the game. I totally vouch for that. He has the mindset to excel in all formats and he wants to be the best in the world," said Kohli.

3. Kohli on Hanuma Vihari

"Hanuma was the stand-out batsman in this game. According to the surface, it was a top class innings from him. He is someone who is sure of his game and it shows. The dressing room feels calm when he's batting. That's a quality he possesses naturally," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. He is willing to improve. He accepts and corrects his mistakes and plays with a lot of heart. Always up to do anything for the team. It's a very young career so far but he's shown why he's been backed and selected in this team," the skipper said.

4. Ravindra Jadeja, the first-choice spinner: Kohli

"It's the control we can bank on, with Jadeja," he said. "He's probably been our most consistent and accurate bowler away from India. There's a reason why he is constantly playing in the XI. He gives you control even when the wicket is not supportive. As a batsman when you know the ball is pitching in areas where you can get out constantly even when it's not turning much, he's always in the game. With the bat, with the ball, and there's no one better than him in the field. He's just in a great zone right now. He wants to contribute, he wants the ball, to do the job for the team."

5. Kohli on the upcoming home series against SA

"We are looking forward to the Test series against South Africa. We've started well, the good thing is that we look forward to play Test cricket and play in a similar fashion that we have here. I know it's not going to be easy, we're going to be put under pressure but we are looking forward to those kind of situations and handling pressure at the international level. We just love playing Test cricket," he said.