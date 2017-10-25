Virender Sehwag to have gate named after him at Kotla

Bengaluru, October 25: Virender Sehwag will have a gate at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground named after him.

"In recognition of the contribution of Virender Sehwag, Gate No 2, is being named as VIRENDER SEHWAG Gate. The unveiling of the gate is scheduled for October 31, 12 noon," said a release from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA).

It said this was the first in a slew of measures being adopted to honour former cricketers who rendered yeoman service to the game.

"This is the first of many initiatives that are being implemented to recognize the contribution of cricketers who have richly contributed to the DDCA.

"A committee has been formed to assess and recommend other stalwarts from DDCA whose contribution should be recognized and reflected at various part of the stadium," said the release.

Sehwag, who has two triple hundreds in Tests, has played 104 Tests scoring 8586 runs at 49.34 with 23 hundreds. The Delhiite has appeared in 251 one-dayers amassing 8273 runs at 35.05 with 15 hundreds.