Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virender Sehwag wants Team India to play against Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2019

By
Virender Sehwag wants Team India to play against Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2019

Panaji, April 12: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is "no less than war and you should win the war, not lose it" and therefore Team India should play the marquee clash in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

There was a clamour for a boycott of cricketing ties with Pakistan in the wake of the Pulawama terror attack in February. The Indian cricket board, in fact, went to the extent of writing to the ICC, urging the world body and its member nations to sever ties with countries which harbour terror.

India's Schedule in CWC19

"The match is no less than war and you should win the war, not lose it," said Sehwag at the Times Network Leadership Summit here on Friday (April 12).

However, the ICC turned down BCCI's request though Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai said last month that the Indian board was still seeking a ban on Pakistan. Talking about the performance of Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL, Sehwag credited captain M S Dhoni for bringing the best out of his team.

"The leader should know he can make his colleagues put in hundred per cent efforts. Chief Executive Officer does not work, the work is done by the subordinates but the CEO knows how to get the work done.

"As of today, when IPL is going on, we consider M S Dhoni as the best captain because he can get work done from his players. Or else their bowling attack is one of the worst in today's time. "You tell me one bowler from that team who is playing for his country but Dhoni knows how to get the work done and how to rotate them," said the former India opener.

When asked which captains' style has helped the team perform better - Sehwag named Sourav Ganguly, further explaining that when you have a new team, leadership matters the most in order to get 100 per cent from the players.

"A leader is someone who can make others do the work to their fullest. This I genuinely feel is a talent very fewer people had in the Indian cricket team and Sourav Ganguly was one such great captain who built a good team after the match-fixing controversy. And this team went on to win oversees Test and tournament matches," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
KOL 178/7 (20.0) vs DEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 22:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue