Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wahab Riaz warned for applying saliva to shine the ball

By
Wahab Riaz
Wahab Riaz is not the the first player to be warned for the offence.

Bengaluru, November 7: Pakistan's fast bowler Wahab Riaz received a warning from umpires for breaching the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic regulations by using saliva to shine the ball during the first Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.

The incident took place in the 11th over when umpires Aleem Dar and Asia Yaqoob spotted the offence and asked the senior left-arm fast bowler to leave the ball on the ground.

Play was only resumed after the reserve umpires had brought sanitary wipes on the ground which were used to clean the ball by the umpires.

Babar targets top of T20 rankings as Zimbabwe eye Pakistan first

It may be recalled that in August, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was also warned for a similar offence during the first T20I against England at the Old Trafford.

In the ongoing 13th Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa were also seen applying saliva on the ball while fielding against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Virat Kohli applies saliva on ball, violates the ICC guideline on Covid 19

Robin Uthappa's dark night: Caught applying saliva on ball

According to the new International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations in the post COVID-19 scenario, three warnings for using saliva on the ball result in a five runs penalty for the fielding side.

The ICC had banned the use of saliva to shine the ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic in June this year.

Former Pakistan captain-turned-commentator, Ramiz Raja cheekily described the part where the umpires cleaned the ball as if they were touching a hand grenade.

"I think with the players and officials all in a secure bio-bubble during a series because of the COVID-19 situation authorities need to revisit the regulations governing the game nowadays due to the pandemic," Ramiz said.

(With PTI inputs)

More IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Qualifier 2 November 8 2020, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Hyderabad
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: EVE 1 - 2 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 18:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More