Wahab Riaz warned for applying saliva to shine the ball

The incident took place in the 11th over when umpires Aleem Dar and Asia Yaqoob spotted the offence and asked the senior left-arm fast bowler to leave the ball on the ground.

Play was only resumed after the reserve umpires had brought sanitary wipes on the ground which were used to clean the ball by the umpires.

It may be recalled that in August, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was also warned for a similar offence during the first T20I against England at the Old Trafford.

In the ongoing 13th Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa were also seen applying saliva on the ball while fielding against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

According to the new International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations in the post COVID-19 scenario, three warnings for using saliva on the ball result in a five runs penalty for the fielding side.

The ICC had banned the use of saliva to shine the ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic in June this year.

Former Pakistan captain-turned-commentator, Ramiz Raja cheekily described the part where the umpires cleaned the ball as if they were touching a hand grenade.

"I think with the players and officials all in a secure bio-bubble during a series because of the COVID-19 situation authorities need to revisit the regulations governing the game nowadays due to the pandemic," Ramiz said.

