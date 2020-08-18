Wankhede seat where MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup Final six landed, proposed to be named after the former skipper

Though talks about his retirement had been doing the rounds for a while now, the decision still left everyone in shock. Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world for the world for the former Indian captain.

The former skipper helped the Men in Blue lift the 2011 World Cup trophy at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a thriller as India defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament by 6 wickets. Dhoni, who has been one of the best finishers that the game has seen, took his team over the line, with a stunning six off the last over. And now to honour him, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has proposed to name a seat after him at the Wankhede Stadium.

An apex council member of MCA has written to the organisation to consider naming the seat, where his World Cup winning six landed, after MSD.

According to a report in the Indian Express, MCA apex council member, Ajinkya Naik, has written a letter on Monday, asking MCA to name a seat after Dhoni, as a tribute to the now-retired player.

As per The Indian Express, Naik wrote in his letter, “As as act of gratitude and tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed. We can find out the area where the ball landed - and which seat it was flying to - after Dhoni smashed it to win the 2011 World Cup.”

Dhoni is one of India’s most successful captains, having lifted all major ICC trophies. Having played for the country for 16-years, he has lifted all three ICC trophies and played in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is. Dhoni, who is still a part of the IPL, will be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming edition of the tournament, set to kick off in UAE on September 19.