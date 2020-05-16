WATCH: Anushka Sharma bowls to Virat Kohli at their Mumbai residence

In a video that has been making the rounds on the internet, the dashing skipper can be seen doing a few rounds as he enjoyed his outdoor training session at his Mumbai residence.

The skipper was joined by his wife later on. Kohli and Anushka are mainly on the road for most of the year, and this lockdown has seen the duo catch up on some quality time. And on Friday, the Bollywood diva was seen sweating it out with Kohli as she tried her hand at the game which her husband is a master of.

In the video Kohli can be seen bowling a few underarm deliveries to his wife. After a couple of attempts, the 31-year-old skipper takes the bat and puts on his gloves! A sight we haven’t seen in a while!

This time around Anushka bowls a few deliveries to the skipper. The actress started off with a bouncer with was calmly defended by Kohli. The next one which was a wide delivery was way out of reach of the Indian batsman.

The video has become viral on the internet, giving the fans a glimpse of their favourite cricketer in action. If the times were normal now, Kohli would have been playing in the 13th edition of the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. But the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought all sporting events to a screeching halt and most of the world has gone on complete lockdown.

