WATCH! Bhuvneshwar's special training to derail Aussie batsmen

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is focusing on an improved show against the Aussies in the second ODI
Adelaide, January 14: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is India's pace spearhead in the absence of rested Jasprit Bumrah and going into the crucial second ODI against Australia, the quick bowler unleashed a new method of training to add another tip to his bowling variety. India, 0-1 trailing in the ODI series, need to win at Adelaide on Tuesday (January 15) to stay alive in the series. (WATCH THE VIDEO).

1. What Bhuvneshwar did?

Bhuvneshwar bowled a good spell upfront but failed to check run-flow at back end of the innings. Keeping that in mind, Bhuvneshwar was seen perfecting his yorkers at nets on Monday (January 14) with a pair of shoes, resembling the feet of batsmen, placed on the edge of the batsmen's crease.

2. Back and bowling

A combination of injuries and workload management ensured that Bhuvneshwar missed 11 Tests ins a row in 2018 but he is happy to back and bowl in matches. "It did impact me. Matches are totally different when it comes to bowling. I was trying everything to be in rhythm in the nets, but it can't be 100% until you come to a match," he said. "It wasn't great in the last match but neither was it bad. It could improve, of course. in the nets I was not planning to bowl in the one-dayers. I was preparing to bowl in any of the Test matches," he said. "There wasn't anything specific I could do. It was just normal bowling. Increasing the number of overs... four to six to eight to ten ... that was the key thing for me, to be niggle-free and be in bowling rhythm," he said.

3. Bowling at 135 Kmph

"I was going through a niggle at that time (in England), so you can't bowl at 100% during that period. Since then I've trained a lot, especially during this past month of the Test series, so that's the reason I am back to bowling 130-135. The main thing is that I am niggle-free right now," said Bhuvneshwar. "It's been a mixture of weight-training, running and bowling a lot in the nets. Its about getting back to bowling fitness. In a week, I have to train a few sessions in the gym and a few in the ground and then twice or thrice in the nets. It kept increasing each week as the one-day series neared."

4. Believing in core group

The fourth pace option in India's ODI squad is Mohammed Siraj along with Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed, and Bhuvneshwar was confident in the core group's ability. "I think its a good combination. Bumrah is not here because he needed some rest, so Shami, me, Khaleel and Siraj are doing well in domestic and the IPL or India matches. Everyone has their own skill sets and way of going into a match, so overall its a good combination," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
