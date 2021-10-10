WBBL 2021 Schedule: Full list of fixtures, teams, venues, timings in IST and telecast information

The WBBL 07 schedule that comprises of 59 games which will take place over a period of 45 days will open with a fixture between two-time champions Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

The inaugural champions and current title holders Sydney Thunder will begin their title defence against Adelaide Strikers on October 16, while season 4 and 5 champions Brisbane Heat will open their WBBL 2021 campaign against Perth Scorchers on October 17.

A total of 8 teams will do battle in double round robin fixtures with the top four at the end of the league stage, progressing to the knock out rounds - 2 semi-finals scheduled for November 24 and November 25 with the winners meeting in the final.

The tournament will begin in Tasmania with 24 matches in league stage, and will then move to Adelaide, Perth and Mackay for the other 32 matches. The venues for the semis and finals are yet to be announced.

With the tournament approaching, here is a look at the full list of fixtures, teams, dates, venues and telecast information for WBBL 07:

Teams (Full Squads)

Adelaide Strikers

Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Jemma Barsby, Nell Bryson-Smith, Sarah Coyte, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Annie O'Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Brisbane Heat

Jess Jonassen (captain), Anneke Bosch (South Africa), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Poonam Yadav (India), Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Hobart Hurricanes

Rachel Priest (captain) (New Zealand), Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck, Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Richa Ghosh (India), Angelina Genford, Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa, Rachel Trenaman

Melbourne Renegades

Sophie Molineux (captain), Georgia Wareham, Eve Jones (England), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellen Falconer, Holly Ferling, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Stars

Meg Lanning (captain), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier (England), Kim Garth (Ireland), Linsey Smith (England), Lucy Cripps, Maddy Darke, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Anna Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Erin Osborne, Elyse Villani

Perth Scorchers

Sophie Devine (captain) (New Zealand), Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapathu (Sri Lanka), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers

Ellyse Perry (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Shafali Verma (India), Radha Yadav (India), Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Matilda Lugg, Angela Reakes, Claire Moore

Sydney Thunder

Rachael Haynes (captain), Smriti Mandhana (India), Deepti Sharma (India), Issy Wong (England), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson

Venues

• Blundstone Arena - Hobart, Tasmania

• Invermay Park and University of Tasmania (UTAS) - Launceston, Tasmania

• Karen Rolton Oval and Adelaide Oval - Adelaide

• Lilac Hill Park and WACA ground - Perth

• Great Barrier Reef Arena - Mackay

Telecast and Live Streaming

In India, matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network - Sony SIX and also streamed live via Sony LIV.

Full list of fixtures

Match No. Date Fixture Venue City Time in IST 1 October 14 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Blundstone Arena Hobart 2:10 PM 2 October 16 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Blundstone Arena Hobart 10:10 AM 3 October 16 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Blundstone Arena Hobart 1:35 PM 4 October 17 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Blundstone Arena Hobart 4:45 AM 5 October 17 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Blundstone Arena Hobart 8:10 AM 6 October 19 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Blundstone Arena Hobart 7:55 AM 7 October 19 Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Blundstone Arena Hobart 11:20 AM 8 October 20 Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Blundstone Arena Hobart 7:55 AM 9 October 20 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Blundstone Arena Hobart 11:20 AM 10 October 23 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Invermay Park Launceston 4:45 AM 11 October 23 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Invermay Park Launceston 8:30 AM 12 October 23 Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers UTAS Launceston 10:10 AM 13 October 23 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades UTAS Launceston 1:35 PM 14 October 24 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Invermay Park Launceston 4:45 AM 15 October 24 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades UTAS Launceston 8:10 AM 16 October 24 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder UTAS Launceston 11:45 AM 17 October 26 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder UTAS Launceston 7:55 AM 18 October 26 Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat UTAS Launceston 11:20 AM 19 October 27 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades UTAS Launceston 7:55 AM 20 October 27 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars UTAS Launceston 11:20 AM 21 October 30 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Lilac Hill Park Perth 7:55 AM 22 October 30 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars UTAS Launceston 10:35 AM 23 October 30 Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Lilac Hill Park Perth 11:20 AM 24 October 30 Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes UTAS Launceston 2 PM 25 October 31 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes UTAS Launceston 4:45 AM 26 October 31 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Lilac Hill Park Perth 7:55 AM 27 October 31 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars UTAS Launceston 8:10 AM 28 October 31 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Lilac Hill Park Perth 11:20 AM 29 November 3 Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes WACA ground Perth 7:55 AM 30 November 3 Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers WACA ground Perth 11:20 AM 31 November 6 Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide 4:45 AM 32 November 6 Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide 8:10 AM 33 November 6 Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes WACA ground Perth 11:20 AM 34 November 7 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Adelaide Oval Adelaide 4:45 AM 35 November 7 Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Adelaide Oval Adelaide 8:10 AM 36 November 7 Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers WACA ground Perth 11:20 AM 37 November 9 Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide 9:05 AM 38 November 9 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide 12:30 PM 39 November 10 Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide 7:55 AM 40 November 10 Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide 11:20 AM 41 November 11 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide 7:55 AM 42 November 13 Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide 11:20 AM 43 November 13 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Great Barrier Reef Arena Mackay 10:10 AM 44 November 13 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Great Barrier Reef Arena Mackay 1:35 PM 45 November 14 Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Great Barrier Reef Arena Mackay 4:45 AM 46 November 14 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Great Barrier Reef Arena Mackay 8:10 AM 47 November 17 Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Karen Rolton Oval Adelaide 10:10 AM 48 November 17 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Great Barrier Reef Arena Mackay 1:35 PM 49 November 19 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Great Barrier Reef Arena Mackay 10:10 AM 50 November 19 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Great Barrier Reef Arena Mackay 1:35 PM 51 November 20 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Adelaide Oval Adelaide 4:45 AM 52 November 20 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Adelaide Oval Adelaide 8:10 AM 53 November 20 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Great Barrier Reef Arena Mackay 10:10 AM 54 November 20 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Great Barrier Reef Arena Mackay 1:35 PM 55 November 21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Adelaide Oval Adelaide 4:45 AM 56 November 21 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Adelaide Oval Adelaide 8:10 AM 57 November 24 Semi-final 1 TBA TBA TBA 58 November 25 Semi-final 2 TBA TBA TBA 59 November 27 The Final TBA TBA TBA