Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We failed to deliver, my heart is heavy: Rohit Sharma posts an emotional message, wife Ritika consoles Hitman

By
We failed to deliver, my heart is heavy: Rohit Sharma posts an emotional message, wife Ritika consoles Hitman

Manchester, July 12: India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has posted a heartfelt message on social media following the team's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, saying his "heart is heavy" after the disappointment.

Rohit, who ended the tournament as the highest run-getter with 648 runs, acknowledged that his team "failed to deliver when it mattered" in the lost World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kohli, Shastri, Prasad to face CoA heat in review meeting

Among the pre-tournament favourites, India lost by 18 runs to the Black Caps in a rain-hit low-scoring semifinal which went on for two days. India's much-vaunted top three Indian batsmen, including Rohit, managed just one run each in a chase of 240.

My heart is heavy: Rohit

"We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played," tweeted the opener, referring to the top-order failure which left the scorecard reading 5/3 in the first four overs itself.

Rohit looked shattered after Dhoni's dismissal

Rohit looked shattered after Dhoni's dismissal

During the semi-final match, Rohit looked shattered when MS Dhoni was dismissed run out in the dying stages of the match. Dhoni, who was the last recognised batsman on the crease and team's last hope, was run out by Martin Guptill. Dhoni's dismissal proved to be the turning point of the match. Watching Dhoni walking back frustrated towards the pavilion, Rohit appeared completely shattered for he knew the match was lost.

Replying to Rohit's emotional message, his wife Ritika Sajdeh - who was present in the stands during the match - consoled him and wrote, "Don't worry Hitman, We love you."

Kohli too wrote an emotional message after India's exit

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had blamed the loss on "45 minutes of bad cricket". But also thanked the fans for their constant support all through the tournament.

Rohit had a memorable tournament as he amassed 648 runs in nine matches, including a world record five hundreds. He is likely to remain in that position as nearest competition David Warner is also out of contention after Australia's were sent packing with an eight-wicket loss to England in Birmingham on Thursday. The early dismissal against New Zealand was a rare bad day in office for Rohit, who looked in imperious form all through.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli, Shastri to face CoA grilling
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue