We failed to deliver, my heart is heavy: Rohit Sharma posts an emotional message, wife Ritika consoles Hitman

We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 11, 2019

"We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played," tweeted the opener, referring to the top-order failure which left the scorecard reading 5/3 in the first four overs itself.

During the semi-final match, Rohit looked shattered when MS Dhoni was dismissed run out in the dying stages of the match. Dhoni, who was the last recognised batsman on the crease and team's last hope, was run out by Martin Guptill. Dhoni's dismissal proved to be the turning point of the match. Watching Dhoni walking back frustrated towards the pavilion, Rohit appeared completely shattered for he knew the match was lost.

Replying to Rohit's emotional message, his wife Ritika Sajdeh - who was present in the stands during the match - consoled him and wrote, "Don't worry Hitman, We love you."

Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had.Jai hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rFwxiUdqK5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 10, 2019

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had blamed the loss on "45 minutes of bad cricket". But also thanked the fans for their constant support all through the tournament.

Rohit had a memorable tournament as he amassed 648 runs in nine matches, including a world record five hundreds. He is likely to remain in that position as nearest competition David Warner is also out of contention after Australia's were sent packing with an eight-wicket loss to England in Birmingham on Thursday. The early dismissal against New Zealand was a rare bad day in office for Rohit, who looked in imperious form all through.