We lost our execution towards the end: Ashwin

On the partnership between AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis: I thought we lost our execution towards the end quite a bit. 60 runs off three overs wasn't desirable but we were in the chase all along. But we just couldn't finish it off. The teams that play the crunch situations well go on to win, which we backed our senior players to do. It didn't quite turn out that way. That's how it's gone our way all through the tournament, we've had all close games.

On the last 3 overs or the batting. Where does the blame lies: Stoinis was 26 off 30 balls when the last over started. AB is someone who makes a difference in the last few overs and it is important that we curtail him. Our execution was all over the place in the last few overs. When you want to chase down 200 we want our batsmen to make 70-80. We were at 105 in 10 overs and we lost the momentum like RCB did from 10-14. But I thought Nicholas Pooran played really well and I thought we were cruising at a situation where we needed 45 runs in 4 overs and it was disappointing we couldn't finish it off.

On when did the game tilt: I don't think it tilted. It was in the balance all along. Two overs, 30 runs was still gettable at this ground against a bowling attack that we've seen crumble before. We did back ourselves with David and Pooran going really strong. It is all a matter of 1 or 2 balls when you can't connect. The margins have been really close, but it's just that we couldn't close out the games and that's been the downside for us in the games. Hopefully we can correct it in the next games.

On winning 3 out of 3 matches now: We aren't thinking on those lines. We have a couple of players who'll get fit by the time we get to Hyderabad which is a big boost for us. You can look at it 3 out of 3 now and it is important to see that you have to win one at a time. The last two games are home games where we've played really well. SRH is a very important game coming up next for us. We have played some good cricket to end up winning only 5 games in the season, it's not quite pleasing that way, but going ahead I hope we can turn it around.