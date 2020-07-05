We've beaten Indian Cricket Team so much that their players used to ask us for forgiveness after defeats: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan does enjoy a fair head-to-head record against India in Tests and ODIs. However, it is the former cricketer's remarks that aren't going down well with Indian fans. Afridi said on a YouTube show that Indian players used to ask for forgiveness after getting defeated by them.

Cric Cast show on YouTube, Afridi said: "Unhe to theek-thaak mara hai humne (We've thrashed them a lot). Itna mara hai unhe ki match ke baad maafiyan mangi hai unhone (We've beaten them so much that they used to ask us for forgiveness after matches). I have enjoyed a lot playing against India and Australia, you have more pressure. They are good teams, big teams. Going and performing in their conditions is the big thing."

The arch-rivals have faced each other in 59 Tests with Pakistan winning 12 while India could manage 9 victories. The gap is bigger in ODIs in which Pakistan enjoy a 73-55 record over India. Team India enjoys an upper hand in the T20Is, having won 6 out of 8 matches against Pakistan.

However, if one looks at the recent clashes between the two teams then Team India has had an upper hand. But India's record against Pakistan has been superior ever since Afridi made his international debut in 1996.

Talking about his performance against India, in particular, Afridi said his epic knock of 141 in 1999 Chennai Test is his favourite.

"My most memorable inning was the 141 against India, that too in India. I was not going on that trip; they were not taking me. Wasim bhai and the chief selector that time supported me a lot. It was a very difficult tour and that inning was very important," Afridi added.