We want to make it count this time around: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma confident ahead of the series against Australia
Brisbane, November 19: Rohit Sharma said on Monday that the team wants to leave its mark during the upcoming Australian tour, beginning with a T20I at the Gabba, with an emphatic performance. He spoke about a range of topics from pitch, team motivation to his own experiences Down Under.

"It's the one place that we want to leave our mark and do well as a unit. The last time we played Test series here - although we lost two games and we drew one game - I thought there were a few close games being played. We want to make it count this time around."

"There's a real good feeling inside the group in all three formats - the motivation of the team is to just try and seize all the moments and win tournaments. When you do well in places like Australia you feel good as a team."

The Test series will commence in Adelaide but Rohit said his side would still have to overcome a hostile pitch when they travel to Perth for the second Test later in December. "It's either Perth or Brisbane. India has always played at Perth or Brisbane and this time around we're at Perth. Those two conditions are obviously very challenging. Australia has bowlers who are very tall and extract those conditions, use them to their advantage."

"Indian batsman generally are not that tall. Yes, it is challenging for all our batsmen when we come around here most of the guys have come to Australia before. There are only a couple of guys who have not been here. So they understand the conditions. Obviously, it's not that easy for us but, again, all the guys are quite determined to change things around this time."

"I remember my first tour was in 2007 and I had a good time," he recalled. "So I have done well in limited-overs but the challenge is red-ball cricket, which right now I am not thinking of. The reason we came a few days early here is to get used to the bounce," he explained. "Brisbane, if I may say so, is probably the fastest pitch in Australia. When you play in places like Brisbane and Perth, the good bounce allows me to play my game because I have grown up playing on cement pitches back home. So I have always enjoyed coming here."

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
