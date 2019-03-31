We were not thinking of match going to Super Over, says Shreyas Iyer

IPL special page | IPL 2019 full schedule | DC vs KKR - As it happened

"Definitely a long day at the office. We didn't expect it to go that deep, expected us to finish it with an over to spare," Iyer said after his side won the match in Super Over.

Chasing 186 for a win, the Delhi capitals could only score 185 for 6 to tie the match and take it to the Super Over.

"Credit must go to Kuldeep Yadav for that over (last over)."

Celebrations galore at the Kotla as the @DelhiCapitals clinch a thriller in the Super Over 🙌🕺#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/9ryZTgd9u0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019

Talking about his pacer Kagiso Rabada who bowled the Super Over brilliantly, Iyer said, "Kagiso and I had a chat before the super over and he told me that he would go for yorkers all through, first, second, third, every ball. It takes some special skill to execute that."

On KKR's swashbuckling batsman Andre Russell who scored 62 off 28 balls, Iyer said, "You can't control Andre Russell when he gets going. Even his mistimes go for sixes and even the bowlers find it tough to plan against him when things just don't go to plan.

"All our batters decided that whoever gets going should take the side home, and Prithvi Shaw did that for us. Hopefully he can continue doing it for us."

He said all the players were taking the responsibility.

"I am really happy with myself as well because I refused to let the pressure come onto me after a few dots."

"I was in my shorts, but then they told me - it's you!"



And what followed - Yorkers 💥@KagisoRabada25 reveals how he learnt that he was bowling the super over against KKR. @DelhiCapitals #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/TZ9798NKAr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2019

Rabada, on his part, said, "We weren't sure who was going to bowl and then Hopesy came up to me and said I was going to bowl that over.

"Obviously, lots of nerves. I just saw it as a simulation and glad it paid off. You have to keep your wits about you and be really clear on what you have to bowl. I just went with yorkers and it worked in the end. I was clear and backed my plan."

Shaw, who was adjudged the man of the match for his 55-ball 99, said, "I thought I missed the opportunity to finish the game. Rather than scoring one run, I was looking to hit it big because I didn't want the game to get this close. But the boys finished it off really well in the super over.

"I spoke to my support-staff, Ricky, Sourav, Praveen Amre and I figured out that I was going a little too hard early."

He said the pitch changed a bit as the bowlers' marks opened up.

"Kuldeep and Piyush were getting good turn. Batting became difficult, but we were looking to pick the singles and doubles. I have ten more matches to come and I am hoping to continue with the same intensity in the rest of them as well."

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it was a great game, both teams fought pretty well. It went to the Super over and they came out on top.

"I think Prasidh (who bowled the Super Over) has been bowling consistently for us at the death, it was a straight forward decision to make. And I think he bowled really well. He has been bowling the tough overs, so we need to back him. It was a topsy-turvy kinda game."