IPL 2019: KKR vs DC: As it happened: Prithvi shines in Delhi's super over win

New Delhi, March 30: Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik made contrasting 50s to power Kolkata Knight Riders to 186 for 8 after they lost half of the batting order for little more than 60 in an IPL 2019 match at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium here. But Capital powered by 99 by Prithvi equalled the total, prompting a super over. Rabada delivered a fine over to power DC to a 3-run win.

Delhi Capitals will be playing on their home turf but there is a possibility that the conditions may turn out to be favourable for the visiting Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams clash in an IPL match here Saturday (March 30).

In the last match too, it was Chennai Super Kings who exploited the slow conditions at Kotla better than the home side with their spinners taking full advantage of the track on which batting became challenging as the game wore on. The MyKhel Live Update of Delhi and Kolkata match.

Auto Refresh Feeds All over! Rabada delivers a wonderful final over. DC over the line by 3 runs in super over. Rabada bowls a 147 kmph yorker to castle Russel --- KKR 4/1 KKR will field Russell and Karthik upfront DC made 10/1 and KKR need 11 to win the game. Prasidh takes the wicket of Iyer, caught by Chawla. DC: 5/1 Prasidh will bowl for KKR Delhi are batting first. Pant and Iyer are the batsmen DC needed 2 runs to win off the final ball, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. But Ingram is run out. Now, scores are level and it is super over. 6 runs off the last for DC to win! Would you believe that? Prithvi gets out for 99 -- pulled Lockie Ferguson to Karthik. DC are 4 down but still on course. Pant gets out in search of a big hit. Out for 11. And DC are 170/3 strategic time out. Delhi are 152/2 in 16 overs. 34 runs to win off 24 balls. After 15 overs, DC are 140/2 -- 46 runs to win off last 5 overs 54 runs off 6 overs for DC to win. Pant and Prithvi are at crease OUT! Iyer wanted to clear midwicket off Russell but this time Gill takes the catch. There were replays to check whether Gill's backfoot touched the ropes but he was safe. DROPPED! shubman gill grassed a sitter as Iyer get a life Prithvi brings in his 50 and Delhi's 100 with a swept 4 off Kuldeep. After 10 overs, Delhi were 82/1 and Iyer welcomes the 2nd part of the chase with a 6 off Kuldeep -- pull over midwicket shreyas Iyer joins the frenzy with a mighty 6 off Chawla over midwicket. Now time for strategic time out and DC are 75/1 after 9 overs. Kuldeep into attack. And Prithvi welcome him with a 6 over the bowlers' head Delhi were getting singles but those big runs were not coming. But shaw ended the wait with a 4 and 6 off Russell Gone! Dhawan wanted to clear Chawla over long off. But Russell holed on to a sitter. Out for 16. DC are 27/1 A 4 and 6 in a row by Dhawan, DC getting some power here Chase on in right earnest. Prithvi cracking a couple of boundaries and Dhawan looking to join the party Kolkata Knight Riders end the innings at 185/8 - brilliant batting by Russell and Karthik to take them to that total karthik gone after a wonderful even 50. Mishra bowled a wide leg break and Karthik edged to Pant behind the stumps. Karthik reaches 50 with a 6 off Mishra. More timing than Power. Finally Russell falls -- 62 off 28 balls. A mighty pull but there no was real power or timing behind the shot. 6 down for 156 150 up for KKR. serious hitting by Dre Russell. Andre Russell reaches 50 -- 2 fours and 6 sixes. 6, 6 and the ball touched orbit and came back. serious power from Dre After 15 overs KKR are 118/5. Need some steam from here 100 up for KKR in 14 overs. And they require the heavy firing of Russell more than ever before Ouch a beamer from Harshal Patel, pinged Russell on the shoulder. But he is good to resume. A free hit too Meanwhile, Russell has also crossed 1000 IPL runs Karthik is all about timing and touch and Russell is unabashedly power and violence Maaaan. The Jamaican power on view. Russell hammers Lamichane, the young Nepal leggie, for two 6s in a row. Dre in action. A mighty 6 off Amit Mishra, the veteran leg-spinner At half-way mark KKR are 64/5. They will require heavy work from Karthik and Russell to get out of this hole Andre 'Dre' Russell is out in the middle. Will we see some fireworks? WICKET NO 5: Gill went for a third run seeing the melee near the boundary line but somehow Rabada managed to avoid contact with ropes and threw the ball back to Lamichane and he took the bails out before Gill reached the crease. KKR are 61/5 6 by captain Dinesh Karthik off Patel, a well-timed pull over square leg. KKR have also gone past 50 but they have lost 4 wickets. Fourth wicket down for Knight Riders. This time Nitish Rana falls, after holing out to Rabada off Harshal Patel for 1. KKR are 44/4 Brilliant use of bouncer on a rather slow pitch by Rabada, Lynn went for a pull but only managed a thick edge to Pant behind the wicket. Excellent high catch too. Lynn gone for 20 and KKR are 40/3 Perfect off cutter from Harshal Patel and Uthappa's attempt to flick it ended in dire consequences. Out for 11 and KKR are 36/2 Kolkata are watchful on a rather slow pitch which was used fine by Chennai in the last match and they have also lost wicket