Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Well-paid Australian cricketers should pick domestic competitions over IPL: Ian Chappell

By
Well-paid Australian cricketers should pick domestic competitions over IPL: Ian Chappell

Melbourne, May 22: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has urged top Australian cricketers to give priority to the country's domestic competitions over the cash-rich IPL as their financial needs are well taken care of by Cricket Australia.

As many as 13 Australian cricketers currently have lucrative deals with IPL franchises with premier fast bowler Pat Cummins fetching a whopping Rs 15.50 crore contract from Kolkata Knight Riders, making him the most expensive foreign player in the league.

Indian Premier League: 5 greatest IPL final matches of all time

There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed. If that happens, it will also put the IPL in collision with Australia's domestic season, including the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup.

"The top players are looked after very well by Cricket Australia these days, so I think there's an obligation there," Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

IPL 2020: Allan Border says IPL should not be held at the expense of T20 World Cup

"I could mount a case more for a peripheral player who doesn't earn a lot of money in Australia; if the bulk of his income is going to come from the IPL, well that's something I would have some sympathy for if I was a CA board member.

"But the top players are well paid, and that argument doesn't hold any water. Their obligation should be to Australia," he added. Several Australian cricketers, including Cummins and David Warner, have expressed their keenness to play in the IPL if it is held this year.

Aussie pace spearhead Cummins earlier said that the IPL will be a great way to resume cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus and the high-octane tournament will also help in preparing for the T20 World Cup this year.

he 27-year-old said he has been in touch with his owners and is optimistic of playing the tournament this year. "Whenever I speak to the owners of the team and the staff there, they're still really confident that it can be played at some stage this year," Cummins told SEN on Thursday (May 21).

(With PTI inputs)

More IAN CHAPPELL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 118,447 | World - 5,190,496
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 20:23 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue