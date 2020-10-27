Well played shera! Kohli lauds Mandeep for match-winning knock

Bengaluru, Oct. 27: Following his unbeaten 66 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh drew praise from Virat Kohli.
The KXIP opener, who lost his father on Friday, played a match-winning knock along with Chris Gayle to guide the Punjab side to their fifth win on the trot. Following the win, the KL Rahul-led side have climbed to the fourth spot on the points table.
After Mandeep put up such a stellar show during an emotional moment in his life, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli lauded the batsman for his 'Lion Hearted’ innings.
The RCB and Indian skipper put up a post on social media to laud the player for his gutsy knock against the Knight Riders. Praising Mandeep, Kohli said the 28-year-old was the most genuinely happy cricketer he knows.
The RCB batsman posted an Instagram story and wrote, “The most genuinely happy cricketer I know. To do what you’ve done in this testing time is because of your faith in life and your positive attitude. Well played shera. He’s blessing you from above. @mandeeps12 Lion hearted.”
Kings XI Punjab have now won five matches on the trot and put themselves in contention for a playoff berth. The KL Rahul-led side will next take on the Rajasthan Royals on Friday.
