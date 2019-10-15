Cricket
Simmons returns as West Indies head coach

By Patric Ridge
Phil Simmons

Antigua, October 15: West Indies have appointed former boss Phil Simmons as their new head coach on a four-year contract.

Ex-Windies opener Simmons, who has also coached Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan, led his nation to T20 World Cup glory in 2016.

However, his tenure was brought to an end when he was sacked due to "differences in culture and strategic approach."

Floyd Reifer had been in interim charge since April, when Richard Pybus was relieved of his duties ahead of the World Cup.

Despite looking bright in their preparation matches for the tournament, West Indies failed to impress in England and headed out in the group stage.

The Windies have now turned to Simmons, who recently led the Barbados Tridents to the 2019 Caribbean Premier League title after taking charge of Afghanistan in the World Cup, with the 56-year-old set to coach the side across all formats until 2023.

"Bringing Phil Simmons back is not just righting a past wrong, but I am confident that Cricket West Indies (CWI) has chosen the right man for the job at the right time," CWI president Ricky Skerritt stated.

"I want to also thank the very talented Floyd Reifer for the hard work he put in while he was the interim coach."

Simmons' first task will be to lead the team in three T20 matches, three ODIs and one Test against his former team Afghanistan in India, with the tour starting in November.

West Indies also confirmed a new selection panel, with Roger Harper chosen as the lead selector and Miles Bascombe also appointed.

Read more about: phil simmons west indies cricket
Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
