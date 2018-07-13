Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Steady Brathwaite century puts Windies in complete control

Posted By:
Kraigg Brathwaite
Kraigg Brathwaite's first-day knock of 110 was a slow and steady one.

Kingston, July 13: Kraigg Brathwaite's century kept West Indies on track on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh.

The Windies embarrassed the Tigers in the first match, winning by an innings and 219 runs last week, with triumphant captain Jason Holder expecting a Bangladesh backlash.

It did not come on Thursday, though, as Brathwaite's slow and steady innings allowed the Windies to tick towards the 300 mark after being sent in to bat.

Brathwaite ended on 110 from 279 balls, before Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten knock - a faster 84 from 98 - saw the hosts close on 295 for four.

1
43700

Swift progress with the ball will undoubtedly be the Windies' aim on day two as they chase another big win to seal a seemingly comfortable series.

Having raced to a first-Test victory, the Windies made a comparatively slow start and lost Devon Smith (2) early.

But Brathwaite steadied his side and put some runs on the board alongside Kieran Powell (29) until the latter departed to Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-90) lbw after the partnership reached a half-century.

Brathwaite ploughed on alongside Shai Hope (29) before he too eventually departed, leaving the opener to build his most effective partnership of 109 with Hetmyer.

Miraz ensured Brathwaite's ninth four would be his last, removing the batsman to Taijul Islam, but Hetmyer and Roston Chase (16 not out) accelerated the Windies' scoring rate.

The pair ended play with a series of boundaries to set up the second day nicely for the dominant hosts.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: WI 295/4 (92.0 vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue