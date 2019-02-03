Cricket

Magnificent Windies blow pitiful England away to seal series win

By Opta
West Indies scripted a fine series win over England
Antigua, February 3: Kemar Roach and Jason Holder took four wickets apiece as the magnificent West Indies tore through brittle England yet again to seal a crushing, series-clinching 10-wicket victory on day three in Antigua.

The tourists' hopes of claiming only a second series win in the longest format in the Caribbean since 1968 were shattered as they folded with a whimper for 132 all out at North Sound on Saturday (February 2).

1
44297

England were obliterated by pace for the third time in the series, the rapid Roach claiming 4-52 and captain Holder 4-43 on a testing track as Joe Root's side collapsed meekly from 35 without loss.

Alzarri Joseph also struck twice, showing incredible character to play following the death of his mother earlier in the day, as England were only able to set the Windies a target of 14 to win.

John Campbell rubbed salt into England's wounds by smashing James Anderson for six to win the Wisden Trophy for the first time in almost a decade with one match to spare.

Darren Bravo (50) earlier showed the unwavering application England have lacked so badly, digging in for the slowest Test half-century by a Windies batsman and the third-slowest from any nation to get the Windies up to 306 - with a first-innings lead of 119.

India won the toss and elected to bat.
    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
