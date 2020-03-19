West Indies Cricket offers to host England-Pakistan Test series in Caribbean due to coronavirus threat in UK

As per reports, the Test series, that is scheduled to start on June 4, could be rescheduled to September or shifted to the Caribbean Islands. Europe has become an epicentre of the deadly disease which has put the world on a standstill.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have held several discussions in recent days on the current situation. The boards have discussed the options like considering the possibility of rescheduling the series - with September the most obvious time - or staging it in the Caribbean.

The Cricket West Indies has reportedly also offered to host England's three-Test series against Pakistan, scheduled to start on July 30.

While there are COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean, but the virus has taken hold of far more victims in the UK. There have been just two reported cases of coronavirus patients in each of Barbados and St Lucia and one in Antigua.

"I've spoken to Tom Harrison a couple of times in the last few days," Jonny Grave, CWI's CEO was quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Grave also assured Harrison that CWI will be as flexible, supportive and helpful as possible.

There have been 2,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Britain. The latest figure for deaths is 71.

"To that end, yes, we have offered to host the series here in the Caribbean if that is deemed helpful. The ECB would retain all commercial and broadcast rights.

"This is not about us trying to take advantage of the situation. It's about the cricket community working together at a difficult time for everyone and, one of the many great things about the Caribbean is, we can play cricket all year round. There has long been a special relationship between the cricket communities in the Caribbean and England and we wanted to make it clear we will do everything we can to help."

English Cricket chiefs on Wednesday (March 18) recommended the suspension of all recreational forms of the game due to the coronavirus outbreak. The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was making the move with "sadness and reluctance" after the government's latest advice on social distancing.

The ECB statement covers "training, pre-season friendlies and any associated cricket activity". Last week, England's two-Test series with Sri Lanka was postponed but there is no decision yet on county cricket, with the 2020 season due to start next month.