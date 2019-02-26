Third ODI between West Indies and England washed out

It looked at one stage that the action would get under way around an hour late, with England winning the toss and opting to field.

However, showers continued to roll in, meaning the covers were pulled on and off frequently before an abandonment was eventually called at 14:40 local time, more than five hours after play was scheduled to begin.

The five-match series remains level at 1-1 heading into Wednesday's fourth ODI at the same venue, England having won the opener by six wickets before the Windies fought back to triumph by 26 runs on Friday (February 22).

🌧 The rain wins. Our third ODI is abandoned without a ball being bowled 😥#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/WJO1QY9poK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 25 February 2019

Jason Holder had named an unchanged XI for Monday's wash-out while for England, Chris Woakes and Alex Hales came in for Tom Curran and Ben Stokes, who had rolled his ankle and was left out as a precaution.