Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Third ODI between West Indies and England washed out

By Opta

Grenada, February 26: No play was possible in the third ODI between West Indies and England on Monday as persistent rain in Grenada saw the match called off.

It looked at one stage that the action would get under way around an hour late, with England winning the toss and opting to field.

However, showers continued to roll in, meaning the covers were pulled on and off frequently before an abandonment was eventually called at 14:40 local time, more than five hours after play was scheduled to begin.

The five-match series remains level at 1-1 heading into Wednesday's fourth ODI at the same venue, England having won the opener by six wickets before the Windies fought back to triumph by 26 runs on Friday (February 22).

Jason Holder had named an unchanged XI for Monday's wash-out while for England, Chris Woakes and Alex Hales came in for Tom Curran and Ben Stokes, who had rolled his ankle and was left out as a precaution.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 0 - 0 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue