West Indies vs England 2nd Test: Windies announce unchanged squad for Barbados Test

The match will be played at Kensington Oval from March 16-20.

The three-match Apex Series is level 0-0 following a draw in the first Apex Test match, which was played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Lead Selector and former West Indian opener, Desmond Haynes said: “It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados.

“Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings.

“It was a hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task.”

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.