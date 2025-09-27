West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs NEP match in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other Countries?

West Indies are up against Nepal in the first of the three-match T20I series on Saturday (September 27), as the two nations play a historic bilateral series in UAE.
This series marks Nepal's first-ever bilateral T20I series against a Full Member nation, adding significant importance to the encounter.
West Indies will be led by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, as their regular captain Shai Hope is absent. The West Indies squad features experienced players like Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, and Kyle Mayers alongside five uncapped players including Ackeem Auguste and Amir Jangoo. The Caribbean team comes into the series following a 1-2 defeat against Pakistan in their last T20I series.
On the other hand, Nepal will be captained by Rohit Paudel with Dipendra Singh Airee as his deputy. The team has recalled all-rounder Mohammad Aadil Alam and batter Sundeep Jora. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane remains the key bowler, with left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi also returning to the side. Nepal comes into this contest in decent form, having won three of their last four T20 matches.
The Sharjah pitch is expected to assist batters with short boundaries that favor big hitting, but spinners are likely to play a key role, especially in the middle overs. The conditions could make batting challenging, particularly against spin, creating an exciting contest between bat and ball.
1st T20I - West Indies vs Nepal
2nd T20I - West Indies vs Nepal
3rd T20I - West Indies vs Nepal
All the matches of the T20I series will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.
Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Navin Bidaisee, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo (WK), Jewel Andrew (WK), Akeal Hosein (C), Jediah Blades, Karima Gore, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Zishan Motara
Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (C), Sundeep Jora, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Lokesh Bam (WK), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami
The match will can be live-streamed on the Routine of Nepal Banda YouTube channel from 8 pm IST on Saturday.
The 1st T20I will be Telecast on Kantipur MAX channel and Routine of Nepal Banda (RONB) YouTube channel will provide the live streaming from 8:15 pm local time.
The RONB YouTube channel will provide the live-streaming in the Caribbean on Saturday.
The WI vs NEP 1st T20I can be live-streamed via the RONB YouTube channel from 8:30 pm and 7:30 pm local time in Bangladesh and Pakistan resepectively.