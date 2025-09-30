Who is Inoka Ranaweera? 39-year-old Sri Lanka veteran picking 4 wickets against India Women in Women's World Cup Opener

Zebaztian Kadestam Discusses Stepping Into the Ring Against Aung La N Sang In His Final Bout At ONE Fight Night 36

When will India get their Asia Cup Trophy and Medals? ACC meeting gives Major Update

Cricket West Indies vs Nepal 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs NEP match in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 19:09 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Nepal are up against West Indies in the 3rd and final T20 match of the series on Tuesday (September 30) in Sharjah.

The Nepal team has already created history, with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Nepal has caused a major upset by winning both matches and leading the series 2-0. Nepal's team displayed strong bowling and batting performances to outplay the West Indies side. The matches saw Nepal showcase marked improvement and resilience, sending shockwaves in the cricketing world by beating a more experienced WI team comprehensively.

Rohit Paudel and his troops won the first match by 19 runs, and then backed it up with a humongous 90-run victory in the second one, which is the largest by an associate nation against a Test playing side.

Nepal vs West Indies 3rd T20I Schedule

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 - 3rd T20I - West Indies vs Nepal, Sharjah

Nepal vs West Indies T20I Squads

West Indies

Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Navin Bidaisee, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo (WK), Jewel Andrew (WK), Akeal Hosein (C), Jediah Blades, Karima Gore, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Zishan Motara

Nepal

Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (C), Sundeep Jora, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Lokesh Bam (WK), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami

West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I LIVE Streaming and Telecast

India

The match will can be live-streamed on the Routine of Nepal Banda YouTube channel from 8 pm IST on Tuesday.

Nepal

The 1st T20I will be Telecast on Kantipur MAX channel and Routine of Nepal Banda (RONB) YouTube channel will provide the live streaming from 8:15 pm local time.

West Indies

The RONB YouTube channel will provide the live-streaming in the Caribbean on Tuesday.

Bangladesh and Pakistan

The WI vs NEP 1st T20I can be live-streamed via the RONB YouTube channel from 8:30 pm and 7:30 pm local time in Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively.