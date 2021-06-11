West Indies vs South Africa: Bonner suffers concussion and ruled out of 1st Test; Kieran Powell comes in

Bonner has been replaced by left-handed batsman Kieran Powell. The right-handed Bonner was struck on the helmet whilst batting in the West Indies first innings on Thursday and passed the on-field concussion assessment.

He subsequently underwent further medical assessments under the CWI concussion protocols when he came off the field.

Following these medical examinations, he was diagnosed as having a concussion and ICC Match Referee Sir Richie Richardson approved West Indies request for Powell to come into the match as a concussion substitute.

As per the ICC match regulations, Powell will be permitted to bat in the West Indies second innings.

Earlier, on a day dominated by the fast bowlers with 14 wickets falling, it was the visitors from South Africa who ended in the ascendancy as they bowled out the West Indies for 97 and took a first innings lead of 31 runs.

Pacer Lungi Ngidi's second five-wicket haul (13.5-7-19-5) and Anrich Nortje (11-3-35-4) were the chief wicket-takers, after the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.

South Africa's first innings reply so far of 128-4 has been led by opener Aiden Markham (60) and Rassie Van Der Dussen (34 not out). West Indies 19-year-old debutant Jayden Seales stepped up with the ball and had an impressive first day at the highest level with figures of (11-3-34-3).

He bowled with pace and accuracy and was clearly delighted when he got his first wicket in his first over - Keegan Peterson caught by Jason Holder at second slip from a thick edge. Seales would get two more before the close - Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreyne both edging into the safe gloves of keeper Joshua Da Silva.