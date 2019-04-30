Cricket

World Cup flashbacks: When Madan Lal told Kapil: ‘Give me this over and I'll get Viv'

Madan Lal was the real architect of India's victory against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final with three big scalps.

Bengaluru, April 30: It was only 183 they could manage in the 1983 World Cup final and given the form that the mighty West Indies were in those times, not many gave India a chance to stay in the game for long.

But a young captain in Kapil Dev and his team had other thoughts, driven by confidence. India made a terrific start with the ball coming out after the interval in the quest of their maiden World Cup title at the Lord's on June 25, 1983. The famed opening pair of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes was gone by the time the score read 50.

However, there was the dangerous Vivian Richards who on his day could tame even the Gods of the game. It would not have taken long for him to dwarf the modest total of 183. The West Indies went for a counter attack and Richards raced to 33 in just 28 balls and the team scored read 57 for two. The Caribbean king was treating all the Indian bowlers, including Kapil, with utter disdain.

It was in the middle of a spell from Madan Lal and Kapil asked him to take a break to regain his breath. But the all-rounder was not in a mood to give up even on the face of Viv's onslaught. He kept on insisting to bowl another over and even said confidently that he would get Viv out.

Speaking in an interview years later, Kapil Dev said when he saw Madan Lal was determined to bowl another over at Viv and pick his wicket, he let him go ahead for he believed in a bowler's instincts.

Kapil's catch that sent Viv back

What happened after that was history. Viv hooked one off Madan Lal in the quest of his eighth boundary and even as the ball was going in the direction of the mid-wicket fence, Kapil, who was fielding at short mid-wicket, ran backwards. It was a brilliant piece of athleticism and having kept his eyes on the ball all throughout, Kapil sprinted and then went for it over his shoulder.

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev took a brilliant catch to dismiss Viv Richards

The spectators saw in disbelief what the legend was capable of and with Viv turning his back to the game, it was all India. The West Indies lost their next seven wickets for only 83 runs to gift India a 43-run win and with that, their first World Cup title.

Mohinder Amarnath was the man of the match in that game, but perhaps Madan Lal was the real architect of that win with his three big scalps.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
